Maryland lawmakers move ahead with first tax on internet ads

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are moving forward with a first-in-the-nation tax on internet ads for big companies like Facebook and Google to help pay for an ambitious and costly measure to improve K-12 education. The Maryland General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, overrode Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of legislation for the tax Friday. Lawmakers also voted to override Hogan’s veto of the separate education measure, which has been years in the making. The measure would take effect in 30 days, but supporters and opponents agree a court challenge is likely. That could lead to a potential injunction until a court case is resolved.