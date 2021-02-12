Man charged with threats to politicians, media personalities

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man has been arrested on charges that he threatened past and present political figures and media personalities on social media. Authorities announced Friday that Rickey Johnson was charged in Manhattan federal court with making threatening interstate communications and threatening U.S. officials. He was arrested Thursday night. A message seeking comment was sent to his attorney. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said Johnson was charged with threatening to kill several cable news broadcasters, current and former U.S. senators and members of the House in rage-fueled posts on Instagram and in chilling private messages. They were not named in court papers.