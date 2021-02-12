Bill extends redistricting deadline to end of September

A deadline for turning in data used for redrawing state and local legislative districts would be extended until the end of September under legislation introduced by a bipartisan group of U.S. senators. A senior Census Bureau official had previously said the redistricting data would be available no earlier than the end of July. That announcement caused headaches for state lawmakers and redistricting commissions facing deadlines to redraw districts. The new deadline in the legislation introduced Friday by Democratic U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Republican U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, both from Alaska, suggests that deadline will be pushed back by another two months.