Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will seek to close the prison on the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay following a review process. Press secretary Jen Psaki says it’s the “intention” of the Biden administration to close the detention facility, something President Barack Obama pledged to do within a year of taking office in January 2009. Psaki gave no timeline, telling reporters that the formal review would be “robust” and would require the participation of officials who have not yet been appointed under the new administration. Only 40 prisoners remain at the facility, which was opened after the Sept. 11 attacks to hold people suspected of ties to al-Qaida and the Taliban.