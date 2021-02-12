As impeachment trial ends, GOP senators face big decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite long odds, Democrats say they are holding out hope that former President Donald Trump will be convicted when the Senate votes on whether he incited the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. They would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them to convict Trump for incitement of insurrection. Among the possible Republican defections are frequent Trump critics, including Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine. They’re also looking at retiring senators, including Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. Perhaps most importantly, they are looking at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.