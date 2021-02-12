Arctic blast puts Europe’s homeless, travelers in peril

BERLIN (AP) — Aid workers are warning that the sharp drop in temperatures across parts of northern Europe this month has put homeless people at serious risk. German homeless aid group BAGW said Friday that four people have been found frozen to death since a blast of Arctic air brought freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall to much of the country last week. Authorities in the southern city of Nuremberg said a homeless woman was found with a newborn baby in temperatures well below freezing early Friday. They were taken to a hospital to warm up and for observation, the dpa news agency reported. Icy temperatures have also led to numerous accidents on roads and waterways.