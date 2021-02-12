Amazon sues NY attorney general to stop virus probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is suing the attorney general of New York. The company is trying to stop Attorney General Letitia James from suing the company over its coronavirus safety protocols and the firing of one of its outspoken workers. Amazon says in the lawsuit filed Friday in Brooklyn federal court that James overstepped her authority by trying to regulate coronavirus safety protocols at its warehouse in New York’s Staten Island borough. The company says James threatened to sue if Amazon didn’t agree to her list of demands, including rehiring the worker, Christian Smalls, and paying him large sums of money. In a statement Friday, James said she will continue to review her legal options and called Amazon’s lawsuit a sad attempt at distracting from its safety record.