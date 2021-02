After yearslong separation, Sharpton files for divorce

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 16 years after separating, civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Kathy Jordan Sharpton. Paperwork for a contested divorce was filed Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court. A statement attributed to both of them says: “After years of being separated, Kathy and I have decided to formalize our separation by filing for divorce. We plan to resolve this in an amicable manner. We remain good friends and our highest concern is the well-being of our grandson.” The couple had been married for more than 20 years when a separation was announced in November 2004. They have two daughters together.