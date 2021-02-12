2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say two people were killed and two others were seriously injured when their vehicle hit a concrete wall along a Chicago expressway and plunged off the highway onto a street 50 feet below. Illinois State Police say the vehicle was traveling northbound on Interstate 55 at around 4 a.m. Friday when it struck a concrete wall and tumbled off the edge, striking a light pole before landing on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Police said two people in the car were killed and the two others were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.