Vatican charity in spotlight over old sex assault allegation

ROME (AP) — A pontifical foundation has admitted that its late founder was credibly accused of sexually assaulting a female employee who came forward in 2010 after learning the deceased priest was being considered for possible beatification. Aid to the Church in Need said it “deeply regrets” and condemns the alleged behavior of the Rev. Werenfried van Straaten, who died in 2003. The Koenigstein, Germany-based charity raises money to build churches and train priests in poor countries. It posted a statement about the case Wednesday after German newspaper Die Zeit reported on the allegations. They are the latest in a string of sexual misconduct claims against charismatic founders of Vatican-sanctioned religious orders, movements and now Catholic charities.