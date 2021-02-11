Terrorist’s mother sentenced for shredding planning document

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The mother of one of the shooters who carried out a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, California, has been sentenced to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for shredding a document used to plan the massacre that killed 14 people and wounded 22. She also was sentenced Thursday to pay a fine of $5,500. On Dec. 2, 2015, her son and his wife opened fire on a gathering of his co-workers with the San Bernardino County health department. They later died in a shootout with police. Prosecutors say the mother shredded a document she believed to be a map used to plan the attack after learning her son had been identified as a shooter.