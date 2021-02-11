Milwaukee County provides shelter for homeless with COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former home for retired Catholic nuns in Milwaukee is now a shelter for homeless people who have COVID-19 or are vulnerable to the virus due to their health. Clare Hall’s nuns moved into new quarters last January and the building was sitting empty just as the coronavirus took hold. When Milwaukee County approached the Archdiocese of Milwaukee about space to house the homeless, Clare Hall was the answer. Almost 60% of the 200 men and women who have stayed there since March were COVID-positive. Melvin Anthony, who was homeless for more than 15 years, says Clare Hall saved him during a desperate time.