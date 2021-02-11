Louisiana hospital shooting: 2 people hurt, woman arrested

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say two bystanders have been shot and wounded after an argument outside a hospital culminated in gunfire. Police said a woman was arguing with a man outside University Medical Center when she fired multiple shots. Authorities say two people were hit, a woman outside the hospital and a man inside. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the woman was struck in the hip and the man in the shoulder, but neither wound is life-threatening. He says the woman accused of firing the shots was arrested and the man she argued with has been detained for questioning.