Law enforcement diversity may improve policing, study shows

CHICAGO (AP) — New research suggests hiring more nonwhite and female officers could help improve police treatment of people of color. For the study, scientists looked at almost 3 million Chicago Police Department patrol shifts from 2012 to 2015. They found that compared to white officers on the same assignments in the same neighborhoods, female, Hispanic and Black officers were less likely to stop, arrest and use force against civilians. Local activists say they’re not surprised by the results, and want more of the same kind of research focused on other police reform proposals such as the use of body cameras.