Kosovo jails ethnic Serb for killings during 1998-99 war

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Kosovo court on Thursday jailed a former Serb army police reserve officer for 12 years after convicting him of atrocities during the country’s 1998-1999 war. The Pristina court ruled that in March and April 1999 Zoran Djokic “together with an organized criminal group of Serbs wearing military, paramilitary and police uniforms” killed 33 Albanians. The killings took place in Peja, a city 85 kilometers (50 miles) west of the capital, Pristina. The court found that the group had entered Albanians’ homes and forced them to flee, killing 33 and maltreating others physically and psychologically.