Iran’s Guard begins ground forces drill near Iraqi border

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Thursday has begun a ground forces drill near Iraqi border.The Thursday report by state TV said the annual exercise dubbed as the Great Prophet is ongoing in southwest of the country and has aimed at readiness and assessment of forces.Drones, helicopters will be used in the drill, too.In recent months, Iran has increased its military drills as the country tries to pressure President Joe Biden over the nuclear accord, which he has said America could reenter.