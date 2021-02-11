Hustler founder and First Amendment battler Larry Flynt dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Larry Flynt, who turned his raunchy Hustler magazine into an empire while fighting numerous First Amendment court battles, has died. He was 78. His attorney says Flynt died Wednesday in Los Angeles. Flynt’s career began with Ohio strip clubs but in 1974 he founded Hustler, an unashamedly crude and hard-core skin magazine that offended conservatives and feminists, who said it demeaned women. Flynt fought numerous court battles over obscenity and other charges and depicted himself as a fighter for free speech. He also staged political stunts, such as offering $10 million in 2017 for information to impeach President Donald Trump.