Guatemala mom waits 2 decades for trial in daughter’s murder

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Rosa Franco Sandoval has been pursuing justice in the murder of her daughter for two decades. Even after her killing and that of another young woman spurred the creation of Guatemala’s national alert system for missing women, Franco is just now finally seeing the man accused of her murder put on trial. In 2001, Gustavo Adolfo Bolaños Acevedo was 39 years old and pursuing a relationship with 15-year-old María Isabel Veliz Franco. Prosecutors say when she rebuffed his advances he killed her. He has denied any involvement in her killing. The killing led to the creation in 2016 of the Isabel-Claudia alert, an inter-institutional cooperation mechanism that has led to the rescue of hundreds of missing women.