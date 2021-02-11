GOP attacks Dems’ $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill from all angles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are attacking the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package as too costly, economically damaging and overtly partisan. It’s an all-angles attempt by the GOP to derail new President Joe Biden’s top priority as it starts moving through a Congress that his party controls only narrowly. Four House committees worked Thursday on their pieces of the sweeping legislation. The package would provide $1,400 payments to some Americans, hundreds of billions for state and local governments and boost vaccination efforts, raise tax credits for children and increase unemployment benefits. Democratic leaders hope for a bill on Biden’s desk by mid-March.