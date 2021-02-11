Filly dies at Golden Gate Fields, 2nd fatality in 2 weeks

ALBANY, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old filly has died at Golden Gate Fields, the second thoroughbred to die at the Northern California racetrack in two weeks. The filly named Munny was trained by Blaine Wright, who also trained the other horse that died Jan. 28. Munny had one win in nine career starts and earnings of $19,198. She finished third in her last start on Feb. 4 at the track. The California Horse Racing Board website indicated Munny did not die during racing or training on Thursday, but no other details were provided.