Family of Black man killed by LA deputies seeks $35 million

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a Black man who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies last year after they tried to detain him for allegedly riding a bicycle illegally is seeking $35 million in damages from Los Angeles County. Dijon Kizzee, 29, was killed Aug. 31 in South Los Angeles after two deputies tried to stop him for riding a bicycle in the wrong direction. An autopsy found that Kizzee had been struck 16 times by bullets in the front and back. Kizzee’s family filed a precursor to a lawsuit Wednesday against Los Angeles County. The sheriff’s department says Thursday that detectives are investigating the case and declined further comment, citing the pending litigation.