Family, Friends demand justice for slain Lebanese publisher

BEIRUT (AP) — Friends, family members and diplomats are demanding “accountability” for the death of Lebanese publisher and Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim. The 58-year-old political activist and commentator was found dead with six bullets in his body last week on a deserted rural road. He had been visiting friends and had been due to return to Beirut. When he did not, Slim’s family reported him missing. On Thursday, the family house brimmed with family, journalists and security. U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea told the crowd, “We will push for what is just, we will join you in demanding accountability for this horrific crime.”