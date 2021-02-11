Ethnic minorities join big crowds protesting Myanmar coup

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Groups of Myanmar’s myriad ethnic minorities marched behind their regional flags in one of the large protests Thursday that displayed the broad opposition around the country to last week’s military takeover. The resistance to the coup received a major boost from abroad from President Joe Biden, who ordered new sanctions and promised more measures to come. Tens of thousands of protesters, if not more, have marched daily in the country’s biggest cities. Participants have included civil servants, medical personnel, Buddhist monks and LGBTQ contingents. The broad participation underlined the depth and breadth of the opposition to the coup.