COVID-defying nun toasts 117th birthday with wine and prayer

A French nun who is believed to be the world’s second-oldest person is celebrating her 117th birthday in style after surviving COVID-19. The care home in southern France where Sister André lives organized a packed schedule of events for the nun. There were plans on Thursday for Champagne and red wine, a feast with her favorite dessert, a Mass in her honor, and other treats to toast her astounding longevity through two world wars and a recent coronavirus infection. A spokesman for the nun’s care home in the southern French city of Toulon told The Associated Press: “She is really happy. She wanted me to tell her the schedule for the day again.”