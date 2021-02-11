Skip to Content

Biden hopes infrastructure can bridge partisan divide

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hoping that launching an effort to build roads and bridges can help to unite Democrats and Republicans in a time of sharp partisan divisions. Biden met with lawmakers from both parties at the White House on Thursday to discuss infrastructure. During his presidential campaign, he proposed a $2 trillion investment in infrastructure and clean energy. The meeting comes as the Senate is holding impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump where partisan divisions are on full display.

