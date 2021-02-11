3 arrested in Germany, Denmark in alleged attack plot

BERLIN (AP) — German and Danish authorities say they’ve arrested three Syrian men on suspicion of planning an attack. Klaus Tewes, spokesman for federal prosecutors in the eastern German town of Naumburg, said Thursday a warrant was issued for the three men, aged 33, 36 and 40, last weekend on charges of preparing a serious act of violence. They’re alleged to have purchased several kilograms (pounds) of chemicals in January that could be used to manufacture explosives. Two of the suspects were arrested in Denmark, and the third in Germany near Frankfurt.