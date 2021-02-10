Wisconsin prosecutor accused of having sex with defendants

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A northwestern Wisconsin prosecutor has been charged with secretly recording sexual encounters he had with two women after allegedly persuading them he could help them with their criminal cases. Burnett County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Steffen was charged Friday with three felony counts of representations depicting nudity. The criminal complaint says investigators learned early last year from a witness that a woman Steffen was prosecuting for violating a restraining order had talked about exchanging sex with him for leniency. A search of Steffen’s home yielded an iPad that contained video of him having sex with her and another female defendant during a separate encounter. Steffen told the Minneapolis Star Tribune he’s “anxious for the truth to come out.”