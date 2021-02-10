Union approves deal with Chicago schools to return to class

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Teachers Union has approved a deal with the nation’s third-largest school district to get students back to class during the coronavirus pandemic. The union’s roughly 25,000 members announced the vote early Wednesday, ending the possibility of a teacher lockout or strike. The agreement comes after months of negotiations and includes plans for more teacher vaccinations and metrics to allow school closures if COVID-19 infections spike. The first wave of students are due back Thursday. Other students in K-8 will return in the coming weeks for limited classroom instruction. No plans have been set for high school students to return. They will continue remote instruction.