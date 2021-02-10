Surging virus in French African outpost reveals inequalities

MAMOUDZOU, Mayotte (AP) — It’s the poorest corner of the European Union and was the last to receive any coronavirus vaccines. Welcome to the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, where virus cases are suddenly spiking to their highest levels since the pandemic began. Demand for ICU beds in Mayotte is more than triple supply. The French army is sending in relief, but the temporary aid will only go so far in a region where masks are a luxury and where nearly a third of the population has no running water. Local authorities say their difficulties in fighting the virus reflect long-standing inequalities between the French mainland and its far-flung former colonies.