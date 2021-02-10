Super Bowl champion Buccaneers celebrate with boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are celebrating their victory with a boat parade amid continued concern over the coronavirus pandemic. The parade Wednesday afternoon was held on the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa. At one point, quarterback Tom Brady was captured on video tossing the championship Lombardi Trophy from his boat to his shirtless teammate Rob Gronkowski in another boat. That brought wild cheers from fans and players. Mayor Jane Castor emphasized that people attending the parade must wear masks outdoors and observe social distancing rules. Bucs official Brian Ford says fans should heed the rules.