Street protests continue against Nepal’s prime minister

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have poured into Nepal’s capital as protests continue against the prime minister’s decision to dissolve Parliament and announce new elections. A splinter group of the governing Nepal Communist Party brought people from other parts of the country on buses and trucks to Kathmandu, where they gathered for a rally in the heart of the city. The group has been protesting Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli’s decision in December to dissolve Parliament. Last week, it led a nationwide general strike that shut schools, transportation and markets. Authorities stepped up security in the city on Wednesday, with riot police and barbed wire barricades blocking the main government offices. There were no reports of violence.