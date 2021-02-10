Sri Lanka to allow burial of COVID-19 victims following ban

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka says it will begin giving permission for Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried following an outcry over a previous ban. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gave the assurance in response to a question from a lawmaker in Parliament. Sri Lanka has required the cremation of all people who die from COVID-19, saying the virus in human remains could contaminate underground water. Muslims and non-Muslims have protested the rule over the past year, calling it unscientific and insensitive of Muslim religious beliefs. The United Nations and the United States have also raised concerns with the government.