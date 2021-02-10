South Dakota governor plans to delay medical pot law a year

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has promised to honor the will of voters to legalize pot for medical use, just not this year. The Republican governor announced a plan to delay legalization until July 1, 2022. She says she did not have enough time to study the issue and implement a program. Medical cannabis was supposed to be legalized on July 1 of this year after voters passed a ballot initiative in November. Republican legislative leadership supports Noem’s plan. House Speaker Spencer Gosch unveiled a bill early Wednesday to set up a committee to study implementation.