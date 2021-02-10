Report: Colombia failing to protect human rights defenders

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An international monitoring group says Colombia has failed to protect human rights activists in its remote communities, resulting in hundreds of slayings since the government reached a peace deal with the country’s biggest rebel movement in 2016. Researchers with Human Rights Watch say in a report released Wednesday that armed groups, including some that emerged from the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, are responsible for some of the killings. The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has documented more than 400 slayings of activists since 2016. Rights defenders include community, Indigenous, peasant and Afro-Colombian leaders as well as victims’ and women’s rights activists.