Rep. Jamie Raskin links impeachment with personal tragedy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressman Jamie Raskin evoked tragedy in his own life as he argued for Donald Trump’s conviction during the former president’s unprecedented second impeachment trial. Raskin described Tuesday how, because of the funeral of his son who committed suicide in December, his adult daughter was with him at the U.S. Capitol when a mob Trump helped incite overran the building. The Maryland Democrat wiped away tears as he recalled his daughter believing that she would be killed, and how she said afterward that she didn’t want to come back to the Capitol again.