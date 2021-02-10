Priest in Vatican youth seminary trial denies abuse claims

ROME (AP) — An Italian priest is denying that he sexually molested a fellow altar boy when both were teenagers at the Vatican’s youth seminary. The Rev. Gabriele Martinelli took the stand for the first time Wednesday in the Vatican criminal tribunal. He said the allegations against him were unfounded and implausible. He said they were the fruit of divisions in the seminary over the celebration of the Latin Mass as well as “jealousy” among former seminarians that he was eventually ordained a priest. The St. Pius X seminary, located in a palazzo inside the Vatican gardens, houses boys aged 12-18 who serve as altar boys at papal Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica. The scandal erupted in 2017.