Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s top court has commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners who have spent decades on death row, the first such ruling in this conservative Muslim-majority nation. Wednesday’s decision by the Supreme Court was quickly hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that has fought an extensive, years-long legal battle for the two inmates. Last year, with the outbreak of the pandemic and the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan’s crowded jails, the Supreme Court of Pakistan agreed to release some mentally ill and disabled prisoners to ease conditions, but only those whose sentences were less than three years.