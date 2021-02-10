Afghan officials: Kabul bombs kill police chief, bodyguard

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say bomb blasts targeting Kabul police killed a police chief and his bodyguard, and also wounded five people. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blasts, which were all caused by so-called sticky bombs, explosive devices attached to vehicles that are remotely detonated or set off by timers. The largest of the attacks struck a police car in a western Kabul neighborhood; the force of the blast was so strong that the car flipped upside down, killing the city’s District 5 police chief and his bodyguard. The driver of the car was wounded. Four civilians were wounded in another sticky bomb explosion that took place an hour earlier.