Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonies will air live in US

U.S. viewers who have clamored to view the Olympic Games’ opening ceremonies live when the Games haven’t been in North America will finally get their wish. NBC will air the opening from the Tokyo Olympics live on July 23. The opening ceremonies will begin at 8 p.m. in Japan, which is 7 a.m. in New York and 4 a.m. in Los Angeles. Molly Solomon, the executive producer and president of NBC Olympics, says the global significance of gathering in Tokyo during the pandemic, as well as changing viewing habits, were the main factors in deciding to air the ceremonies live.