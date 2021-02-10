Myanmar protesters back on streets despite police violence

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Large crowds protesting the military takeover in Myanmar have again defied a ban on rallies even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of the political party of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Witnesses estimated tens of thousands turned out in Yangon and Mandalay, the country’s biggest cities. Rallies also took place in the capital Naypyitaw and elsewhere. The protesters demand power be restored to Suu Kyi. They’re also seeking freedom for her and other governing party members since the military detained them Feb. 1. U.S. President Joe Biden said he was issuing an executive order to prevent Myanmar’s generals from accessing $1 billion in assets in the U.S.