Mavs' Cuban relents on anthem after NBA reiterates policy
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has relented on not playing the national anthem before home games this season. The move came shortly after the NBA reiterated its “longstanding league policy” to include the anthem. Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he intends to introduce a bill in the Texas Senate that will ensure the national anthem is played at all events that receive public funding. He says the bill has broad support.