LVMH to put Fenty fashion collection on pause

NEW YORK (AP) — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury group, has put Rihanna’s Fenty fashion collection on hold. The move, confirmed by LVMH Wednesday, comes nearly two years after the fashion conglomerate announced the collaboration with the pop artist and business mogul. Rihanna became the first Black woman to head a luxury house with LVMH, which owns such labels as Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and Christian Dior. LVMH said the company and Rihanna will focus their efforts on the growth and long-term development of Fenty on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie.