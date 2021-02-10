Independent Polish media black out coverage to protest tax

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Independent media outlets in Poland have suspended news coverage and blackened out their websites to protest a planned new advertizing tax. They view it as an attempt by the right-wing government to undermine press freedoms. There are 45 major media companies that joined the protest, which is due to last 24 hours. Gazeta Wyborcza, the country’s leading newspaper, called the advertising tax, “a powerful blow to free media.” TVN, owned by the U.S. company Discovery, also joined the protest. Its all-news station TVN24 only showed a black screen and the words: “Your favorite programming was supposed to be here.”