IAEA: Iran has started producing uranium metal

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ atomic watchdog agency says its inspectors have confirmed that Iran has begun the production of uranium metal — another violation of the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers. International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi told member nations that his inspectors had confirmed Feb. 8 that a small amount of uranium metal, 3.6 grams, had been produced at Iran’s Isfahan plant, the Vienna-based organization said Wednesday. Uranium metal can also be used for a nuclear bomb and research on its production is specifically prohibited under the nuclear deal that Tehran signed with Germany, France, Britain, China, Russia and the United States in 2015.