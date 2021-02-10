Germany mum on letter offering gas aid if US drops sanctions

BERLIN (AP) — The German government refused Wednesday to comment on a leaked letter indicating that it offered to help facilitate the import of U.S. liquefied natural gas if Washington dropped the threat of sanctions over a new subsea pipeline from Russia. Germany’s finance minister allegedly wrote to his U.S. counterpart in August saying the German government was willing tospend 1 billion euros to boost LNG infrastructure and import capacities if the United States allows the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to go ahead. The letter was published this week by the group Environmental Action Germany and matches reports by Germany weekly Die Zeit last September that Berlin was seeking to fend off U.S. opposition to the pipeline by offering to boost imports of U.S. gas.