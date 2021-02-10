German children suffer from psychological issues in pandemic

BERLIN (AP) — A new survey of children in Germany suggests that the stress and deprivations of the coronavirus pandemic are taking a toll on their mental health, especially among those from underprivileged families. The study by the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf found about one in three German children are suffering from pandemic-related anxiety, depression or are exhibiting psychosomatic symptoms like headaches or stomach aches. Researchers said Wednesday that children and teenagers from poorer families and those with migrant roots are disproportionally affected. They also eat less healthfully and play fewer sports, according to the study.