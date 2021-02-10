From rom-coms to murder: Hugh Grant is enjoying the darkness

Hugh Grant has gone dark. Very dark. The erstwhile rom-com leading man who stammered and sheepishly grinned his way into countless hearts is now playing unsavory types — like the affluent Manhattan doctor who’s actually a murderous psychopath in HBO’s “The Undoing.” That role has earned Grant his sixth Golden Globe nomination; he won in 1995. The actor spoke to The Associated Press about his recent transformation, which he says is more about exploring narcissism than evil. He jokes that it’s almost like the film and TV world “has worked out who I really am.” The Golden Globes air Feb. 28.