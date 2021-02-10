EU lawmakers OK $815 billion recovery program

BRUSSELS (AP) — European lawmakers have approved a 672.5 billion euro ($815 billion) recovery package of loans and grants to help member states bounce back faster from the coronavirus pandemic. The regulation for the Recovery and Resilience Facility was adopted with 582 votes in favor, 40 against and 69 abstentions. The RRF is the central pillar of the the bloc’s 750 billion-euro ($910 billion) recovery plan that was adopted by EU leaders last year. Each plan has to dedicate at least 37% of its budget to fighting climate change and at least 20% to digital improvements.