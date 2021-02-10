Ethnic minorities join big crowds protesting Myanmar coup

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Members of Myanmar’s myriad ethnic minorities marching behind their groups’ flags joined the large and enthusiastic protests against the junta that took over the government last week. The resistance to the coup received a major boost from abroad from President Joe Biden, who ordered new sanctions and promised more measures to come. Tens of thousands of protesters, if not more, have marched daily in the country’s biggest cities. Participants have included civil servants, medical personnel and people from all walks of life. Buddhist monks have been visible, as have LGBTQ contingents behind rainbow flags. Their participation and the ethnic minority marchers dressed in traditional garb underlined the depth and breadth of the opposition to the coup.