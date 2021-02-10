‘Emaciated’ survivors hint at worse in Ethiopia’s Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Red Cross officials say “many, many severe cases of malnutrition” are being reported in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region. And they say “emaciated” people in displacement camps are the ones who managed to escape rural areas still inaccessible in the fourth month of fighting. The officials spoke to reporters as some 80% of the Tigray population of 6 million people is still unreachable. While reports of people already starving to death might just be a handful, the Red Cross officials warn that “after a month it will be in the thousands.”